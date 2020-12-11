Islanders acquire Timashov from Detroit

The New York Islanders have acquired forward Dmytro Timashov from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Timashov made his NHL debut last season and appeared in 44 games between the Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, totaling four goals and five assists for nine points.

The 24-year-old native of Kirovograd, Ukraine, played the previous three seasons with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, registering 38 goals and 69 assists for 107 points in 202 games. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018, and totaled 10 goals and 12 assists in 39 postseason games.

Timashov was originally a fifth-round pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft.