N.Y. Islanders agree to terms with five

The New York Islanders have agreed to terms on contracts with Andy Andreoff, Cole Bardreau, Otto Koivula, Paul LaDue and Dmytro Timashov.

Andreoff appeared in six NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020-21, and also recorded two goals in three AHL contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Entering his 10th pro season, Andreoff has totaled 69 goals and 78 assists for 147 points in 274 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Manchester, setting career highs with 26 goals, 29 assists and 55 points in 2018-19.

Originally a third-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2011 NHL Draft, Andreoff has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 179 career NHL games with the Kings and Flyers.

Bardreau led the Bridgeport Sound Tigers with 10 goals and 16 points in 24 games last season, serving as an alternate captain.

Bardreau has played 288 games in the AHL with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley and has notched 53 goals and 65 assists for 118 points.

He made his NHL debut in 2019-20 and registered one goal and one assist in 10 games with the Islanders.

Koivula recorded two goals and seven assists in 20 games with Bridgeport last season after beginning the year with HIFK Helsinki in his native Finland.

In three AHL seasons with Bridgeport, Koivula has notched 32 goals and 45 assists for 77 points in 125 contests.

Koivula, a fourth-round pick by the Islanders in the 2016 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut in 2019-20, appearing in 12 games.

LaDue joins the Islanders organization after registering three goals, five assists and a plus-11 rating in 18 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2020-21.

In 140 career AHL outings with Hershey and Ontario, LaDue has totaled 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points while compiling a plus/minus rating of plus-29.

A sixth-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2012 NHL Draft, LaDue has notched five goals and 13 assists in 69 career NHL games with the Kings.

Timashov was acquired by the Islanders in a trade with Detroit on Dec. 11, 2020, and collected five goals and six assists in 22 games with Bridgeport last season. He also skated in one game with the Isles.

A Calder Cup champion with Toronto in 2018, Timashov has recorded 43 goals and 75 assists for 118 points in 224 career AHL games with the Sound Tigers and Marlies. He has added 10 goals and 12 assists in 39 postseason contests.

Timashov was a fifth-round pick by Toronto in the 2015 NHL Draft, and has compiled four goals and five assists in 45 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Islanders.