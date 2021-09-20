Letestu joins Monsters as assistant coach

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Mark Letestu as an assistant coach for the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

Additionally, Derek Dorsett has been promoted to a full-time development coach.

Letestu and Dorsett originally joined the Blue Jackets hockey operations department as development coaches on June 16.

Letestu, 36, skated in more than 800 games over a 13-year pro career, including 255 contests in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Cleveland. In 2018-19, Letestu served as an alternate captain with the Monsters and finished second on the team with 21 goals and 50 points.

Letestu played 567 games in the NHL with Pittsburgh, Columbus, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Dorsett, 34, appeared in 515 NHL games with Columbus, the New York Rangers and Vancouver. A 2006 draft pick by the Blue Jackets, he played 71 games in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch from 2007-09.