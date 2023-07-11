Islanders’ Thompson joins Anaheim staff

The Anaheim Ducks have named Brent Thompson an assistant coach.

Thompson, 52, joins the Ducks following 12 seasons with the New York Islanders, including 10 years as head coach of their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. He guided the club to a record of 328-286-49-24 (.531), posting four 40-win seasons and earning a division title in 2011-12, and ranks 18th in league history in wins and 15th in games coached (687).

A native of Calgary, Alta., Thompson spent two seasons (2012-14) as an assistant coach with the NHL Islanders, and was also an AHL assistant with the Peoria Rivermen from 2005 to 2009.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 1989, Thompson played 14 professional seasons, including 635 games in the AHL. He served as a team captain for three AHL clubs: Providence, Hershey and Louisville, and was the recipient of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL’s Man of the Year in 1998-99.

Thompson will be reunited with new Ducks head coach Greg Cronin, who is also a former Bridgeport head coach.