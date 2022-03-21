Kings, Predators make deal

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Frederic Allard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Brayden Burke.

Allard, 24, has posted one goal and four assists in 36 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season. In five AHL seasons with Milwaukee and Chicago, he has totaled 18 goals and 79 assists for 97 points along with a plus-40 rating.

A third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Allard has appeared in one NHL game, making his debut with the Predators on Mar. 13, 2021.

Burke, 25, has notched six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 31 AHL games with the Ontario Reign this season.

The fourth-year pro has recorded 41 goals and 75 assists for 116 points in 177 career AHL games with Ontario and Tucson. He was an AHL All-Star in 2020.