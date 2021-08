The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Austin Strand to a one-year, two-way contract.

Strand, 24, made his NHL debut with the Kings last season, tallying one assist in 13 games. He also played in 19 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, recording one goal and four assists.

In three pro seasons, Strand has skated in 103 AHL games with Ontario, totaling 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points.

The Calgary, Alta., native was originally signed by the Kings as a free agent on Nov. 28, 2017.