The New York Islanders have named Rick Kowalsky an assistant coach with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders.

Kowalsky had been a member of the New Jersey Devils’ coaching staff the past three seasons, following eight years as head coach of the Devils’ AHL affiliates in Albany and Binghamton.

He guided the AHL Devils to three Calder Cup Playoff appearances, in 2014, 2016 and 2017. In 2015-16, Kowalsky earned the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach.