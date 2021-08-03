Amerks add Peca as assistant coach

Former Buffalo Sabres captain Michael Peca has been named an assistant coach with the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

Peca replaces Adam Mair, who was recently named director of player development for the Sabres.

“Michael brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach and will be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff in Rochester,” said Amerks general manager Jason Karmanos. “He will play an integral role in the development of our prospects, and we look forward to him making an immediate impact for our organization.”

Peca, 47, spent the 2020-21 season as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals, working primarily with the players on the taxi squad.

Prior to joining Washington, Peca served as general manager and director of hockey operations for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League for five years following two seasons as the team’s head coach from 2012 to 2014.

As a player, Peca began his rookie professional season in Syracuse, tallying 34 points in 35 games with the AHL’s Crunch in 1994-95. He went on to spend 15 years in the NHL with Vancouver, Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Edmonton, Toronto and Columbus, appearing in 864 games and twice winning the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s outstanding defensive forward. Peca, who captained the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1999 and returned to the Finals with the Oilers in 2006, was also a member of Canada’s gold medal team at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In 2016, Peca served as an honorary captain for the AHL All-Star Classic in Syracuse.