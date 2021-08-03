Islanders sign Terry, five others to AHL deals

The Bridgeport Islanders have agreed to terms with forwards Chris Terry, Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown, Felix Bibeau, Cole Coskey and Kyle MacLean on American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Terry returns to the AHL after skating with Nizhny Novgorod in the KHL in 2020-21.

A veteran of 12 professional seasons, Terry has played 626 games in the AHL with Grand Rapids, Laval, St. John’s, Charlotte and Albany, recording 233 goals and 319 assists for 552 points. He won a league scoring title in 2017-18, is a five-time participant in the AHL All-Star Classic (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and a Second Team selection in 2016-17.

Off the ice, Terry is a three-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the local community in Laval (2018) and Grand Rapids (2019, 2020).

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2007 NHL Draft, Terry has collected 22 goals and 16 assists in 152 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

Kubiak posted one goal and eight assists in 22 games with Bridgeport last season, his fourth pro campaign. In 142 career AHL games, Kubiak has totaled 15 goals and 31 assists for 46 points.

Brown posted one assist in 13 games with Bridgeport in 2020-21, notching his first career AHL point on Feb. 7 at Hartford. He made his pro debut with the Toronto Marlies in 2019 after completing his senior season at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Bibeau played 12 games with Bridgeport in 2020-21, notching one goal and three assists. He was a sixth-round choice by the New York Islanders in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Coskey made his pro debut in 2020-21, tallying three goals and two assists in 16 games with Bridgeport. Coskey was selected by the Islanders in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

MacLean appeared in 22 games as a rookie with Bridgeport last season, posting two goals and six assists.