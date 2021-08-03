Iowa adds DiCasmirro, Yonkman as assistant coaches

The Iowa Wild have named Nate DiCasmirro and Nolan Yonkman as assistant coaches, joining head coach Tim Army behind the Wild bench for the 2021-22 season.

DiCasmirro played 17 seasons during his pro career, the first six coming in the American Hockey League with Hamilton, Toronto, Edmonton, Grand Rapids, Providence, San Antonio and Syracuse. He skated in a total of 401 regular-season AHL games and 70 more in the postseason, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Bulldogs in 2003.

A native of Burnsville, Minn., DiCasmirro also competed in several European leagues in Italy, Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and England, and was a member of the Italian national team.

Yonkman enjoyed an 18-year playing career that included 733 games in the AHL with Portland, Hershey, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Norfolk and Adirondack. A second-round choice by Washington in the 1999 NHL Draft, Yonkman played 76 games in the NHL with the Capitals, Phoenix Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

The native of Punnichy, Sask., completed his playing career in Finland, winning a Champions Hockey League title in 2018.