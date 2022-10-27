Kraken ink Gibson to one-year deal

The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Christopher Gibson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gibson attending training camp with the Arizona Coyotes before signing a tryout with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. He has made one appearance thus far in 2022-23.

A 10th-year pro, Gibson has played 225 games in the AHL with Coachella Valley, Charlotte, Syracuse, Bridgeport and Toronto and has a record of 114-72-24 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and 12 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2018.

Gibson was originally a second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2011 NHL Draft, and has made 16 appearances in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent most of the 2020-21 season with on the Lightning’s taxi squad, and was with the team as they captured the 2021 Stanley Cup championship.