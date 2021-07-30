Lashoff returning to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Brian Lashoff to a one-year contract.

Lashoff finished the 2020-21 season as property of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but has played his entire 11-year pro career with the Red Wings and their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lashoff served as the Griffins’ captain last season and posted one goal and two assists in 13 games. Since making his pro debut with Grand Rapids as an 18-year-old on March 29, 2009, Lashoff has played 513 regular-season games — all with the Griffins — and has totaled 26 goals and 83 assists for 109 points.

Lashoff’s resume also includes 75 postseason games with Grand Rapids, winning Calder Cup championships in 2013 and 2017. He has also played 136 regular-season contests and eight playoff games in the NHL with Detroit.