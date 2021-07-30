Blues sign defenseman Rosen

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract.

Rosen spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, posting five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 30 games.

Over four seasons in North America, Rosen has skated in 181 AHL games with Toronto and Colorado, totaling 19 goals and 77 assists for 96 points. He has also tallied six goals and six assists in 23 postseason contests and won a Calder Cup championship with the Marlies in 2018.

A native of Vaxjo, Sweden, Rosen has appeared in 20 NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche, tallying one goal and four assists.