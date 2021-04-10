Lashoff to stay with Griffins after deal to Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Brian Lashoff from the Detroit Red Wings as part of a three-team trade also involving the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Lashoff, the Griffins’ captain, will remain with Grand Rapids.

Lashoff is in his 11th pro season, and had been part of the Red Wings organization since making his debut with the Griffins as an 18-year-old on March 29, 2009. A member of Grand Rapids’ Calder Cup championship teams in 2013 and 2017, Lashoff has played 513 career AHL games — all with the Griffins — and has totaled 26 goals and 83 assists for 109 points.

Lashoff’s resume also includes 75 postseason games with Grand Rapids, along with 136 contests in the NHL with Detroit.

Prior to being named captain this season, Lashoff had served as an alternate captain in 2012-13 and again from 2015-20.