Sharks acquire Pateryn from Colorado

The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft in exchange for goaltender Devan Dubnyk.

Pateryn has collected three goals in 10 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season. He has also skated in eight games with the Avalanche.

A ninth-year pro, Pateryn has skated in 278 games in the NHL with Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, totaling four goals and 37 assists for 41 points. In 174 AHL outings with Colorado, Iowa, St. John’s and Hamilton, Pateryn has notched 28 goals and 36 assists fro 64 points.