Lightning acquire Myers, Mismash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

Myers, 25, played 27 games with the Predators in 2021-22, collecting one goal and three assists. He also recorded two goals and five assists in 16 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Over five pro seasons, Myers has skated in 125 AHL contests with Toronto and Lehigh Valley, tyallying 16 goals and 49 assists for 65 points. He helped the Phantoms reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, notching seven points in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games.

In 142 NHL games with Philadelphia and Nashville, Myers has totaled seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. He also appeared in 16 postseason games with the Flyers in 2020.

Mismash, 23, skated in 57 games as a rookie with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2021-22, notching six goals and six assists for 12 points.

A second-round pick by Nashville in the 2017 NHL Draft, Mismash played four seasons at the University of North Dakota before turning pro in 2021.