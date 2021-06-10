MacLean joins Flames coaching staff

The Calgary Flames have named Stockton Heat head coach Cail MacLean as an assistant coach on their NHL staff.

MacLean, 44, heads to the Flames following three seasons as the head coach of Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, during which time he guided the Heat to a record of 72-65-10-6. MacLean first joined the organization in 2011 and spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Abbotsford Heat before serving as head coach of the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder for two seasons. He went to Stockton as an assistant in 2017-18 before being elevated to head coach.

MacLean joins associate coach Kirk Muller, assistant coach Ryan Huska, goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera and video coach Jamie Pringle on head coach Darryl Sutter’s staff.

A native of Middleton, N.S., MacLean played 207 games in the AHL over an 11-year professional career. His best AHL season came with the Hershey Bears in 2002-03, when he tallied 16 goals and 13 assists in 74 games.