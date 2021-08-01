Maple Leafs sign Menell to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract.

Menell, 24, was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on July 28. The Woodbury, Minnesota native spent last season with the Kontinental Hockey League’s Dinamo Minsk, finishing the season with 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 47 regular-season games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in five playoff games.

Menell was voted a First Team AHL All-Star in 2019-20, when he recorded 47 points in 57 games for the Iowa Wild. He also participated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

In 199 AHL contests over three seasons with Iowa, Menell has recorded 15 goals and 101 assists for 116 points. He added four assists in 11 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Menell originally signed with Minnesota as a free agent on September 26, 2017. He has played five career NHL games with the Wild.