Hurricanes sign forward Noesen

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Stefan Noesen to a one-year, two-way contract.

Noesen played 16 games in the AHL between San Jose and Toronto last season, totaling three goals and six assists for nine points. He also made six appearances in the NHL with the Sharks and Maple Leafs.

Noesen, a veteran of eight pro seasons, has skated in 154 AHL contests with San Jose, Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego and Norfolk, recording 40 goals and 54 assists for 94 points.

A first-round choice (21st overall) by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, Noesen has played 205 games in the NHL with San Jose, Toronto, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Anaheim, tallying 31 goals and 23 assists for 54 points.