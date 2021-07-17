Maple Leafs, Woll agree to one-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Woll, 23, appeared in 15 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2020-21, going 7-7-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average, an .892 save percentage and one shutout. He set an AHL season high with 57 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against Laval on May 4, 2021.

Over two seasons with the Marlies, Woll has a record of 18-23-3 with a 3.68 GAA, an .884 save percentage and three shutouts in 47 appearances.

A third-round selection by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll played three seasons at Boston College and won gold (2017) and bronze (2018) medals with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship.