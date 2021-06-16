Megna re-signs with Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Jayson Megna to a two-year contract through the 2022-23 campaign.

Megna recorded seven goals and two assists in 13 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2020-21, along with two assists in seven appearances with the Avalanche. He spent much of the season on the Avs’ taxi squad.

Megna has played 368 games in the AHL over nine pro seasons, totaling 105 goals and 107 assists for 212 points with Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He scored a career-best 26 goals with the Penguins in 2014-15, and put up a personal best 44 points with the Wolf Pack in 2015-16.

Megna has skated in 128 NHL games with Colorado, Vancouver, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh, accounting for 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points.