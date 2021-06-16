Monsters sign three for 2021-22

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forwards Adam Helewka and Brett Gallant and defenseman Cole Clayton to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Helewka notched three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 25 games with Cleveland in 2020-21. In 214 regular-season AHL contests with Cleveland, Tucson, Milwaukee and San Jose, Helewka has totaled 47 goals and 83 assists for 130 points.

The 25-year-old native of Burnaby, B.C., was a fourth-round choice by San Jose in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Gallant enters his 13th pro season and seventh in Cleveland in 2021-22 after notching two goals and 41 penalty minutes in 17 games for the Monsters in 2020-21.

A native of Summerside, P.E.I., Gallant has skated in 410 AHL games with Cleveland/Lake Erie, Bridgeport and Syracuse, totaling 16 goals, 14 assists and 1,393 PIM. He has one assist in one postseason game, during the Monsters’ Calder Cup championship run in 2016.

Gallant has appeared in four career NHL games, all with the New York Islanders in 2013-14.

Clayton begins his pro career in 2021-22 following four junior seasons in the Western Hockey League. He totaled 17 goals and 71 assists for 88 points in 214 career games with Medicine Hat.