Capitals re-sign Pilon, Nardella, Sgarbossa

The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Garrett Pilon, defenseman Bobby Nardella and forward Mike Sgarbossa to two-year contracts.

Pilon, 23, made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season, skating against Philadelphia on May 8. He also tallied four goals and 12 assists for 16 points in 14 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

Over three pro seasons, Pilon has collected 32 goals and 53 assists for 85 points in 146 AHL contests.

Pilon was a third-round pick by Washington in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Nardella, 25, spent the 2020-21 season on loan to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, recording seven goals and 26 assists in 47 games.

A product of the University of Notre Dame, Nardella appeared in 41 games as a rookie with Hershey in 2019-20, posting four goals and 27 assists for 31 points.

Sgarbossa, 28, tallied five goals and five assists in 14 games with Hershey along with two assists in five games with Washington in 2020-21.

The nine-year pro has skated in 440 career AHL games with Hershey, Manitoba, San Diego, Springfield, Norfolk and Lake Erie, totaling 120 goals and 194 assists for 314 points. He appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2013.

Sgarbossa has played 55 games in the NHL with Washington, Florida, Anaheim and Colorado, notching two goals and 10 assists.