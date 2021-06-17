Blidh re-signs with Bruins

The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Anton Blidh to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Blidh, 26, appeared in 11 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2020-21, collecting three goals and four assists. He also had one goal in 10 NHL games with Boston.

Over six pro seasons, Blidh has appeared in 278 games with Providence, recording 46 goals and 42 assists for 88 points. He set career highs with 11 goals, 15 assists and 26 points in 2017-18.

A sixth-round choice by Boston in the 2013 NHL Draft, Blidh has notched two goals and one assist in 38 career NHL contests.