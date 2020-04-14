Memorial fund to carry on Colby Cave’s legacy

The Cave family and the Edmonton Oilers announced today the creation of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund to help carry on the memory and legacy of Edmonton Oilers and Bakersfield Condors forward Colby Cave, who suddenly and tragically passed away on April 11, 2020.

Proceeds from the fund will go toward community programs with an emphasis on mental health initiatives and providing access to sports for underprivileged children.

Colby Cave made a lasting impact both on and off the ice with the Edmonton Oilers and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and before that with the Boston Bruins organization and the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos. Cave was a consummate professional, well-respected by teammates and opponents alike. He was also a committed and positive member of the communities he played in, eagerly volunteering for charitable initiatives and always stopping to say hi to fans.

“My greatest honor in life will always be that I am Colby Cave’s wife. I love him dearly, I always will and miss him beyond words. He taught me so much. He was genuine, caring, selfless, had a contagious laughter, but most importantly had the biggest heart. Though, our time with him on earth was cut short, I am grateful that the whole world can now see how incredible my husband was and how lucky I am to be his wife. Colby would be humbled by the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, and I am looking forward to continuing his legacy alongside the Edmonton Oilers and the rest of the hockey community.” – Emily Cave

“Colby was a respected and admired teammate, family member and friend to so many across the hockey community and community at large. We wanted to work closely with Colby’s wife Emily, parents Allan and Jennifer, and sister Taylor to help create a powerful and lasting memory and legacy of Colby’s impact on our organization and the communities he played in.” – Edmonton Oilers Chairman Bob Nicholson

Donations to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund are being accepted by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, in Colby’s memory: EdmontonOilers.com/Colby