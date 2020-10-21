Merkley re-signs with Devils

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed right wing Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract.

Merkley, 23, recorded 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in 54 AHL games split between Binghamton and Tucson last season. He added one goal and one assist in four games with New Jersey after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on Dec. 16, 2019.

A first-round choice (30th overall) by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Merkley has appeared in 137 career AHL games, totaling 39 goals and 69 assists for 108 points. He earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2018.

Merkley has played five career games in the NHL with the Coyotes and Devils, totaling one goal and one assist.