Panthers sign free agent Wilson

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Scott Wilson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wilson tallied 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 37 AHL games with the Rochester Americans last season, his sixth pro campaign. He also skated in six games with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, recording one goal and one assist.

A seventh-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2011 NHL Draft, Wilson has appeared in 144 games in the AHL with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has notched 55 goals and 51 assists for 106 points.

The UMass-Lowell product has registered 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points in 193 regular-season NHL games with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Buffalo, and has also notched three goals and three assists in 23 postseason contests, winning a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.