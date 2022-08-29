Monsters sign Richards to one-year contract

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Justin Richards to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Richards joins the Monsters after recording six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 67 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season.

As a rookie in 2020-21, Richards recorded four goals and seven assists in 20 games with Hartford, and also made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers posting an assist in his only outing.

A two-time national champion at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Richards originally signed as a free agent with the Rangers on Apr. 2, 2020.