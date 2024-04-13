Moose take final playoff spot in Central

The Manitoba Moose clinched a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday, rounding out the five-team field in the Central Division.

Manitoba defeated Iowa, 7-4, in the afternoon, then secured their postseason invite when Chicago dropped a 3-1 decision to Grand Rapids in the evening.

The Moose are heading to the playoffs for the third consecutive spring, and the 13th time in 17 tries overall since joining the AHL.

Manitoba joins Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Rockford and Texas as the teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2023-24 regular season ends April 21; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.