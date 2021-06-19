New deal for Vejdemo with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Lukas Vejdemo for the 2021-22 season.

Vejdemo, 25, posted seven goals and six assists in 27 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21. He began the season with Sodertalje SK in Sweden’s Allsvenskan, recording two goals and eight assists in 16 contests.

In three seasons of play in North America, Vejdemo has collected 29 goals and 32 assists in 140 games, all with Laval.

A third-round choice by Montreal in the 2015 NHL Draft, Vejdemo made his NHL debut with the Canadiens in 2019-20 and registered one goal in seven games.