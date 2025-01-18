Admirals claim De Leo off waivers

The Milwaukee Admirals have claimed forward Chase De Leo off waivers from the Charlotte Checkers.

De Leo had signed a one-year AHL contract with the Checkers but was subject to AHL waivers because he began the season in Europe. He appeared in nine games with HC Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League and four contests with Zurich SC of the Swiss National League.

A 10th-year pro from La Mirada, Calif., De Leo had spent his entire career in North America prior to 2024-25, including 494 games in the AHL with Manitoba, San Diego and Utica. He has totaled 135 goals and 214 assists for 349 points in the AHL.

A fourth-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2014 NHL Draft, De Leo has skated in seven career NHL contests with the Jets, Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils.