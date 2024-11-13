AHL adds to league hockey operations staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today the following changes to the league’s hockey operations staff:

• Stephen Thomson has been promoted to Senior Director, Hockey Operations.

• Michael Demarin has been named Manager, Hockey Administration. Demarin comes to the AHL from Boston College, where he worked for the university’s men’s hockey, softball and football programs while earning his master’s degree in sport administration.

• Shannon Chiras has been named Coordinator, Hockey Operations. Chiras was most recently the team manager for Boston University’s men’s hockey program while earning her master’s degree in management studies.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.