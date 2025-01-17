Wranglers’ Gallant suspended six games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallant has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Calgary on Jan. 15.

Gallant was suspended under the provision of AHL Rule 70.10 after leaving the players’ bench to start an altercation. He will miss Calgary’s games Saturday (Jan. 18) at San Diego; Sunday (Jan. 19) and Tuesday (Jan. 21) at Ontario; Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 vs. San Diego; and Jan. 31 at Abbotsford.