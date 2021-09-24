Niku agrees to terms with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with free agent defenseman Sami Niku for the 2021-22 season.

Niku, 24, spent the 2020-21 season with the Winnipeg Jets, appearing in six games. In 54 NHL contests over four seasons with Winnipeg, Niku has totaled two goals and eight assists.

Niku won the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL’s outstanding defenseman in 2017-18 when he posted 16 goals and 38 assists with a plus-17 rating in 76 games for the Manitoba Moose. He was just the second rookie in history to win the honor.

In 114 career games with the Moose, Niku has recorded 22 goals and 58 assists for 80 points.

Niku was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Jets.