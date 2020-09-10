Oilers sign Cracknell to one-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Adam Cracknell to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Entering his 15th pro season, Cracknell has played 530 regular-season games in the AHL with Omaha, Quad City, Peoria, Chicago, Springfield, Hartford, Laval, Toronto and San Diego, totaling 144 goals and 165 assists for 309 points.

He established career highs in 2017-18 when he notched 29 goals and 51 points.

Cracknell has also appeared in 31 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 13 goals and 10 assists. He reached the Western Conference Finals with San Diego in 2019.

A ninth-round pick by Calgary in the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell has skated in 210 NHL games with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas, the New York Rangers and Anaheim, tallying 21 goals and 22 assists.