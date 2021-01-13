Oilers sign Shore to one-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract.

Shore, who has been participating in Oilers training camp on a tryout, played 45 games in the NHL between the Anaheim Ducks and the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, recording five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, appearing in two postseason games with Columbus.

The 26-year-old Shore has skated in 288 NHL games with Columbus, Anaheim and Dallas, totaling 39 goals and 67 assists for 106 points.

A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2012 NHL Draft, Shore made his pro debut with the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2015 and has played 42 games in the AHL, tallying 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points.