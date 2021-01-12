Senators, Hurricanes swap prospects

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Clark Bishop from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Max Lajoie.

Bishop, 24, notched six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 53 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season. He added one assist in five NHL games with the Hurricanes.

A native of St. John’s, N.L., Bishop played four seasons in Charlotte, totaling 18 goals and 41 assists for 59 points in 201 regular-season games. He recorded four goals and one assist in 24 postseason contests and helped the Checkers to a Calder Cup championship in 2019.

Bishop was a fifth-round selection by Carolina in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has one goal and three assists in 25 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

Lajoie, 23, set career highs with four goals and 17 points in 48 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season. He also appeared in six NHL games for Ottawa.

In three pro seasons, Lajoie has skated in 107 AHL games with Belleville, totaling five goals and 28 assists for 33 points.

The native of Quebec City has played 62 NHL games with Ottawa, recording seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.

Lajoie was a fifth-round pick by the Senators in the 2016 NHL Draft.