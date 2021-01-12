Lightning sign Nieves

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Boo Nieves to a one-year, two-way contract.

Nieves has split the last four seasons between the New York Rangers and their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 2019-20, Nieves notched five goals and 22 assists for a career-high 27 points in 43 games with Hartford, while also skating in four NHL games with the Rangers.

A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Nieves has skated in 147 career AHL games since turning pro in 2016, totaling 24 goals and 55 assists for 79 points.

Originally selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Nieves has five goals and 14 assists in 76 career NHL games with New York.