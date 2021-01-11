Coyotes sign Gauthier to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Frederik Gauthier to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gauthier, 25, recorded seven goals and five assists in 61 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, his second full NHL campaign.

In 168 NHL contests over parts of five seasons with the Maple Leafs, Gauthier has recorded 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points.

A first-round pick (21st overall) by Toronto in the 2013 NHL Draft, Gauthier has skated in 159 regular-season AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, tallying 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points. He has added three goals and nine assists in 35 postseason games, and won a Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2018.