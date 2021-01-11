Reign add Johnson as assistant coach

The Ontario Reign have announced that Craig Johnson has been named as an assistant coach.

Johnson joins fellow assistant coach Chris Hajt on head coach John Wroblewski’s staff.

Johnson, 48, joined the Los Angeles Kings organization in 2018 as a member of the player development staff, with a focus on skating.

Johnson’s 14-year playing career included 557 games in the NHL with St. Louis, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Toronto and Washington. He played briefly in the AHL, a five-game stint with the Worcester IceCats in 1995-96, and finished his career with four seasons in Europe.

“We are excited to have Craig be a part of our Ontario Reign coaching staff, his voice and background in player development will serve our staff well,” said Reign general manager Richard Seeley. “I have been able to observe Craig working with our prospects extensively over the past two seasons and his skill set will serve our players well at the AHL level.”