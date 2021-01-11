Sharks ink Claesson

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year contract.

Claesson played 47 games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season, notching three goals and 16 assists for 19 points along with a plus-15 rating. He was acquired by New Jersey on Feb. 24, 2020, and finished the season with the Devils, posting one goal and one assist in five NHL contests.

A fifth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, Claesson has appeared in 332 AHL games with Charlotte and Binghamton, recording 16 goals and 73 assists for 89 points.

In 155 NHL games with Ottawa, the N.Y. Rangers and New Jersey, Claesson has registered seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points.