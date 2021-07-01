O’Reilly re-signs with Phantoms

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed captain Cal O’Reilly to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

O’Reilly enters his 16th pro season with 130 goals and 503 assists for 633 points in 751 regular-season games in the AHL, good for 10th all-time in assists and 36th in points. In 2020-21, O’Reilly led his club in scoring for the fifth time in his career, posting 23 points in 32 games for the Phantoms, and was the recipient of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

The 34-year-old O’Reilly has captained four different AHL clubs (Lehigh Valley, Iowa, Rochester, Utica) and is a five-time AHL All-Star. He has also skated in 88 playoff games in the AHL, recording 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points and reaching the Calder Cup Finals with Milwaukee in 2006 and with Utica in 2015.

A 2005 draft choice by Nashville (fifth round), O’Reilly has played 145 games in the NHL with Nashville, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Minnesota, recording 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points.