Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ben Sexton announced his retirement from pro hockey on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Sexton, who had not played in 2019-20 due to a concussion, skated in 200 AHL games with the Penguins, Belleville Senators, Albany Devils and Providence Bruins over parts of six seasons.

Sexton was Belleville’s team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award in 2017-18 for his work in the community.