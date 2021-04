UPDATED 4:00 PM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, their games scheduled for tonight vs. the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #249) and Sunday, April 11 vs. the Binghamton Devils (AHL Game #137) have been postponed.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.