Poulin announces retirement

by AHL PR

Veteran goaltender Kevin Poulin has announced his retirement after 13 pro seasons.

A Montreal native, Poulin spent parts of nine seasons in the AHL with Bridgeport, Stockton, Grand Rapids, Ontario and, most recently, his hometown Laval Rocket, compiling a record of 115-103-26 with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 250 appearances.

Poulin was a fifth-round selection by the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft and went on to appear in 50 games with the Isles. He also represented Canada at the 2018 Olympics, earning a bronze medal.

 

