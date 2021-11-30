Predators acquire Sherwood from Ottawa

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa Senators for future considerations.

Sherwood, 24, has recorded one goal and three assists in 13 games for the AHL’s Belleville Senators this season.

A fourth-year pro, Sherwood split the 2020-21 season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Cleveland Monsters, posting one assist in six NHL games and three goals and an assist in nine AHL contests.

He has 123 games in the AHL with Belleville and Cleveland, posting 30 goals and 16 assists for 46 points.

In 11 NHL games with the Blue Jackets, the New Albany, Ohio, native has notched one assist.