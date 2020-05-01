AHL suspends play due to COVID-19 Details
News

Predators extend Harpur for 2020-21

by AHL PR
Photo: Andy Nietupski

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Harpur was acquired by Nashville in a trade with Toronto on Feb. 22 and has collected one goal and 11 assists for 12 points in 41 AHL games this season between the Milwaukee Admirals and the Toronto Marlies.

Harpur, 25, was a fourth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has seven goals and 49 assists for 56 points in 170 career AHL contests, as well as one goal and six assists in 103 NHL games with Ottawa.

