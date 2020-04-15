Predators re-sign Carrier to three-year deal

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract through the 2022-23 season.

Carrier has tallied five goals and 32 assists for 37 points in 55 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, along with a career-best plus-15 rating. He is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in assists and tied for seventh in points.

Carrier also made his second career AHL All-Star Classic appearance this season.

In 276 AHL games – all with Milwaukee – over four pro seasons, Carrier has totaled 20 goals and 121 assists for 141 points. He is the all-time leading scorer among defensemen in the franchise’s AHL history.

A fourth-round pick by Nashville in the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier has skated in three games with the Predators in 2019-20 and five games total in his NHL career.