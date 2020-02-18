News

Program creates special bond for Rampage’s Walman

by AHL PR
Photo: Darren Abate

The San Antonio Rampage’s Face-Off Against Kids Cancer program is in its 11th season, pairing Rampage players with children in the San Antonio community who are battling cancer. Players meet up with their buddy and their families, at events both on and off the ice, to build lasting friendships and special memories.

Rampage defenseman Jake Walman has been buddies with Andrew for two seasons. When the Face-Off Kids celebrated Christmas with the team, Walman had been called up to the St. Louis Blues and could not attend. A few weeks ago, to make it up to Andrew, Walman took his buddy to Academy Sports + Outdoors for a special shopping spree.

