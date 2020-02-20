Rangers add goaltending depth in Berube

The New York Rangers have acquired goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

In a related move, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have acquired goaltender Tom McCollum and forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Berube, a ninth-year pro from Repentigny, Que., has a record of 12-11-4 in 29 appearances with Lehigh Valley this season, showing a 2.56 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage as well as three shutouts.

A Calder Cup champion with Manchester in 2015, Berube has appeared in 197 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Cleveland, Rockford, Bridgeport and Manchester, with a record of 111-66-15, a 2.49 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Chosen by Los Angeles in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft, Berube has played 34 games in the NHL with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks, going 9-10-4 with a 3.38 GAA and an .898 save percentage.

McCollum is 2-2-2 (2.37, .906) in seven appearances with Hartford this season. In 322 career appearances in the AHL with Hartford, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Charlotte and Stockton, he has posted a record of 149-119-35.

McCollum was a member of Grand Rapids’ Calder Cup championship team in 2013.

Zerter-Gossage, 24, has two goals and one assist in 25 games with Hartford this season. The Montreal native is in his rookie season out of Harvard University.